Sivota (LON:SIV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.00

Shares of Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.41), with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.41).

Sivota Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 56.50. The stock has a market cap of £4.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.56.

About Sivota

Sivota PLC, through its subsidiary, Apester Ltd. operates a digital experience end-to-end software platform. Its platform enables brands, publishers, and creators to publish and monetize interactive digital experiences on their sites and apps. Sivota PLC was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

