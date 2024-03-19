Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Smith & Wesson Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 66.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.14. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $17.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Activity at Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.56 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 5.05%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $228,559.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $26,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,569 shares in the company, valued at $995,243.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 13,068 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $228,559.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,068 shares of company stock worth $308,619. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Smith & Wesson Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

