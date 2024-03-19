Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.85.

Get Snowflake alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $156.31 on Friday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $131.62 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.62 and its 200-day moving average is $179.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 3,030 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 391,940 shares of company stock valued at $80,626,848. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.