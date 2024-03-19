Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Down 1.4% After Insider Selling

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $151.49 and last traded at $154.16. Approximately 2,055,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 7,142,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.31.

Specifically, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 772,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,064,804.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 391,940 shares of company stock valued at $80,626,848. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

