Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

SNOW has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.85.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $156.31 on Friday. Snowflake has a one year low of $131.62 and a one year high of $237.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.62 and its 200 day moving average is $179.58. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,940 shares of company stock valued at $80,626,848 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $226,302,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $230,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

