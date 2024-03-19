SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Boosts Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.88. 107,045 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.60.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

