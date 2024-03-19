SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 729 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $394,425,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,189,000 after buying an additional 2,037,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,700,000 after buying an additional 1,081,947 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $81.64. The stock had a trading volume of 356,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,231. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $82.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

