SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VOE traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $151.65. 95,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,108. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

