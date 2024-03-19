SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,261 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,833 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 70,254 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.07. 2,975,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,121,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $129.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.