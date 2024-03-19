SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $4.80 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the period. W. P. Carey comprises approximately 1.1% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.70.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE WPC traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $55.77. The company had a trading volume of 431,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average is $59.54. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $79.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.24%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

