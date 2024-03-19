SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $770,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 387.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $360,472,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $171.59. 2,448,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,006,482. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.31 and its 200-day moving average is $168.09. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $235.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

