SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,134,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,553,000 after purchasing an additional 481,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.24. The company had a trading volume of 258,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.50. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ED

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.