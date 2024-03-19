SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 1,186 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $2,587,000. Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $374,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,960,000 after buying an additional 152,014 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IJS traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.53. 56,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,238. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

