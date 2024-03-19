SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 415 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $83.40. 1,315,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,968,277. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.92 and a 12 month high of $84.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.