SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 4,833 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,534,558,000 after buying an additional 5,374,611 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,872,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,129,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,727 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,817,055,000 after acquiring an additional 348,628 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,513,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,777,926. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.46 billion, a PE ratio of 76.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

