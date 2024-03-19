SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 872 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for about 1.7% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $107.32. 16,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,623. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $83.24 and a 12 month high of $108.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.27.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

