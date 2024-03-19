Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, March 27th

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Free Report) shares are going to split on Wednesday, March 27th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 27th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 27th.

Sompo Price Performance

Shares of Sompo stock opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sompo has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $32.19.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sompo had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

