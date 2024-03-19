SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 5.9% Following Insider Selling

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 37,983,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 57,799,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Specifically, Director Eric R. Ball sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 450,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SoundHound AI news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 450,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 265,678 shares of company stock worth $1,428,842. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on SoundHound AI from $3.60 to $5.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 2.84.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The business had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

