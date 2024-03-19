Source Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Source Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,358.7% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,749,000 after purchasing an additional 991,277 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after acquiring an additional 75,775 shares during the period.

Shares of TLH stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.39. The stock had a trading volume of 308,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,538. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.62 and its 200 day moving average is $102.30.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

