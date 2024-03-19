Source Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Source Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,913. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average of $54.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

