Source Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Amplitude worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,737,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,465 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth about $18,993,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 512.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 813,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 21.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,612,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,735,000 after purchasing an additional 807,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the second quarter worth about $7,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMPL. Scotiabank lowered shares of Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amplitude from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Amplitude Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.11. 153,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,068. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.39. Amplitude, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 27.73% and a negative net margin of 32.71%. Research analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $418,662.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,740.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $42,074.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,429.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $418,662.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,740.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

