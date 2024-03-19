Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Source Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.83. The stock had a trading volume of 964,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,018. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $136.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

