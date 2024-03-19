Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,861,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,581. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $235.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

