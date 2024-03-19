Source Financial Advisors LLC Invests $925,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,156,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,516,938. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $45.79 and a 52 week high of $60.96.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

