Source Financial Advisors LLC Sells 518 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.0% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.29. 8,638,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.88 and its 200-day moving average is $67.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

