Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 127700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Southern Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Southern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.