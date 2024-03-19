Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Short Interest Down 8.9% in February

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,560,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the February 14th total of 19,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUV. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.98. 1,718,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,454,693. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

