S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 115.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $421.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $435.22 and its 200-day moving average is $409.32. The company has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $327.08 and a 52-week high of $461.16.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

