SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,644 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,510,000. Swmg LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 63,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 681,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,261 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,345,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,391,000 after buying an additional 491,713 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.