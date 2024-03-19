SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Position Boosted by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,306 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.41. 2,135,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,874. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.71.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.