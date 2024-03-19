SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (ASX:SPY) Raises Dividend to $2.05 Per Share

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (ASX:SPY – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 2.049 per share on Sunday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 17th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous interim dividend of $1.77.
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Stock Performance
