SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stake Increased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Members Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $47.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,512,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,024,604. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $54.47.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

