Starbucks’ (SBUX) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by TD Cowen in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $102.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.05.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.33. 2,375,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,815,180. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $103.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.42.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $524,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

