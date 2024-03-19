Steelcase (SCS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect Steelcase to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $777.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Steelcase to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Steelcase Stock Performance

SCS opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Insider Activity at Steelcase

In other news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,178,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,809 shares in the company, valued at $7,917,120.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,062.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,178,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,917,120.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,502. Insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Further Reading

