Steem (STEEM) Price Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $135.02 million and approximately $13.04 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,847.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.63 or 0.00583629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00126552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00045251 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.44 or 0.00209006 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00050246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.22 or 0.00117806 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 458,085,257 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

