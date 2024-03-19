StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) vs. Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Head-To-Head Comparison

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) and Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

StepStone Group pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Morningstar pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. StepStone Group pays out 93.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Morningstar pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. StepStone Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Morningstar has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. StepStone Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

StepStone Group has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morningstar has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

55.5% of StepStone Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Morningstar shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of StepStone Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.9% of Morningstar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares StepStone Group and Morningstar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StepStone Group $1.37 billion 2.71 -$18.40 million $0.90 37.23 Morningstar $2.04 billion 6.33 $141.10 million $3.28 92.06

Morningstar has higher revenue and earnings than StepStone Group. StepStone Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Morningstar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares StepStone Group and Morningstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StepStone Group N/A 7.94% 3.65% Morningstar 6.92% 18.54% 6.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for StepStone Group and Morningstar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StepStone Group 0 4 0 0 2.00 Morningstar 0 0 1 0 3.00

StepStone Group presently has a consensus price target of $27.63, indicating a potential downside of 17.56%. Morningstar has a consensus price target of $320.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.98%. Given Morningstar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Morningstar is more favorable than StepStone Group.

Summary

Morningstar beats StepStone Group on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples, financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and international funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow-on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP. was founded in 2007 and is based in LA Jolla, California with additional offices across North America, South America, Europe, Australia, Asia, New York, New York.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement. The company offers managing investments, including mutual funds, ETFs, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, model portfolios, equities, and fixed income securities; Morningstar Direct is an investment-analysis and reporting platform; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a suite of tool to provide help and advice. The PitchBook segment provides data and research covering the private capital markets comprising venture capital, private equity, private credit and bank loans, and merger and acquisition activities; and pitchbook platform. It provides model portfolios and wealth platforms; Morningstar Managed Portfolios, an advisor service with model portfolios designed for fee-based independent financial advisors; and Morningstar.com that discovers, evaluates, and monitors stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds; build and monitor portfolios and markets. In addition, the company provides credit ratings, research, data, and credit analytics solutions; Morningstar DBRS which offers securitizations and other structured finance instruments, such as asset-backed securities, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and collateralized loan obligations. Further, it offers managed retirement accounts, fiduciary services, Morningstar Lifetime Allocation funds, and custom models; Morningstar Indexes offers market indexes used for performance benchmarks and as the basis for investment products and other portfolio strategies; and Morningstar Sustainalytics provides environmental, social and governance data, research, analysis, and insights. Morningstar, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

