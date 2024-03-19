Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $27.50

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $27.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EPRT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.06.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance
Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust
In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $438,688.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,303 shares in the company, valued at $8,797,244.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,235. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,583,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,317,000 after buying an additional 1,371,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,730,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,921,000 after purchasing an additional 134,840 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,288,000 after purchasing an additional 92,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,514,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,581,000 after purchasing an additional 347,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 36.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,015,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,484 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
See Also
