Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $27.50

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $27.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EPRT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.06.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $438,688.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,303 shares in the company, valued at $8,797,244.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,235. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,583,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,317,000 after buying an additional 1,371,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,730,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,921,000 after purchasing an additional 134,840 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,288,000 after purchasing an additional 92,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,514,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,581,000 after purchasing an additional 347,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 36.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,015,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,484 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

