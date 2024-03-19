Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SFIX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.20 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.21.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.92. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $5.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41.

In other news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $36,536.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Stitch Fix by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Stitch Fix by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Stories

