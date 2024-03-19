Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Li-Cycle Call Options (NYSE:LICY)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,690 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 392% compared to the average daily volume of 547 call options.
LICY traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 29,118,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,678,682. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $259.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45.
In related news, CFO Debbie Simpson sold 81,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $33,556.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,447 shares in the company, valued at $146,553.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,359 shares of company stock worth $63,438. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
