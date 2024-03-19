Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Li-Cycle Call Options (NYSE:LICY)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,690 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 392% compared to the average daily volume of 547 call options.

Li-Cycle Stock Up 32.6 %

LICY traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 29,118,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,678,682. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $259.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Debbie Simpson sold 81,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $33,556.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,447 shares in the company, valued at $146,553.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,359 shares of company stock worth $63,438. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li-Cycle

About Li-Cycle

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 44,665 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Li-Cycle by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 65,733 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 199,125 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Li-Cycle by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 77,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.