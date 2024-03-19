Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2024

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 6,461 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 72% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,749 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXPI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,011,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,529,129,000 after purchasing an additional 118,562 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,944. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $264.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.52 and a 200 day moving average of $212.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.