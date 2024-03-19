StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $43.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

