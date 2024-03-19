StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

USEG stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 362,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,764 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

