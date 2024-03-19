StockNews.com Downgrades CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

CorVel Trading Down 0.7 %

CRVL stock opened at $245.70 on Friday. CorVel has a twelve month low of $182.08 and a twelve month high of $265.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 34.66%.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

In related news, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.41, for a total value of $359,115.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other CorVel news, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.41, for a total transaction of $359,115.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $719,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 315,534 shares in the company, valued at $75,633,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,043 shares of company stock worth $3,960,007. Insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in CorVel by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.