StockNews.com Downgrades Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENVA. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enova International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Enova International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average is $51.35. Enova International has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $64.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Enova International had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $583.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,385.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $984,618.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,385.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,557. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Enova International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

