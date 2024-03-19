StockNews.com Downgrades Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
Shares of HOFT stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.71. Hooker Furnishings has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $245.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.68, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.67%.
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
