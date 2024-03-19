StockNews.com Downgrades Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of HOFT stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.71. Hooker Furnishings has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $245.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.68, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hooker Furnishings

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Hooker Furnishings by 640.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 196,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

