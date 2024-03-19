StockNews.com Downgrades SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $199.67.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPSC

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPSC opened at $178.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 101.57 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.50 and a 200-day moving average of $178.86. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $140.00 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $474,448.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $474,448.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,631.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 2,825 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $529,602.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,667.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,688 shares of company stock worth $12,122,275 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.