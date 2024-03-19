StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

CTHR stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.92. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 91.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 107,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $35,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,844,398 shares in the company, valued at $608,651.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 139,850 shares of company stock valued at $47,311 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50,054 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 194,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.