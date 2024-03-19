StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Down 2.5 %

IRIDEX stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.81. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $3.48.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRIX. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth $56,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter worth $58,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in IRIDEX by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 637,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 306,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

