StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Trading Down 4.2 %
NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. OptimumBank has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.30.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%.
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
