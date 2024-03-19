StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. OptimumBank has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.30.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

OptimumBank Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OptimumBank by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.