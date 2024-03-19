StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Park City Group stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $261.36 million, a P/E ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Park City Group by 686.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Park City Group by 380.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Park City Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Park City Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.